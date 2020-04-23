Before the 2020 Qualifying Series started (remember surf contests?), Michael Dunphy jumped on a flight to Panama on a whim, looking to score a few tubes and find some positive juju before the first event of the year. Consider it a success. He absolutely scored Bocas, and then flew straight to Australia where he finished 3rd in the Sydney Surf Pro — good for 6500 points and the best result of his career. “I’m good at using momentum…when I can find it,” Dunphy told us. “And maybe I’m more confident than I should be once I do [laughs], but I can typically use one good trip or event to get on a run where positive things just start to compound.” Unfortunately, with Covid canceling everything, he’ll just have to find a way to shelve that momentum for now. Click play to watch Dunphy drive through 3-minutes of crystal Caribbean slabs before 2020 went on pause.