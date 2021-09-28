With a good piece of neoprene, waves located in higher latitudes become punchy, rippable opportunities to score absent many humans. Just ask Canadian ripper Pete Devries. Spending ample time in thick, heat-retaining rubber, Devries is able to access perfect waves located far, far away from the equator. In his new edit “Born Pacific”, Devries takes us on a visual coldwater tour around Canada’s finest set-ups. Click in and enjoy.

Watch

pete devries

These Waves May Be Freezing, But They Are Empty and Perfect

More Surfer Videos

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS