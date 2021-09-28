These Waves May Be Freezing, But They Are Empty and Perfect

With a good piece of neoprene, waves located in higher latitudes become punchy, rippable opportunities to score absent many humans. Just ask Canadian ripper Pete Devries. Spending ample time in thick, heat-retaining rubber, Devries is able to access perfect waves located far, far away from the equator. In his new edit “Born Pacific”, Devries takes us on a visual coldwater tour around Canada’s finest set-ups. Click in and enjoy.