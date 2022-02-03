These Women Are Devoted To Honoring Their Hawaiian Heritage

In Billabong’s newest episode of “Know The Feeling” (above), Oahu native Mahina Florence introduces us to four of her fellow Hawaiian waterwomen who are honoring their heritage each time they paddle out–whether it’s at Makaha, Waikiki or the North Shore of Oahu. Hit play to learn the histories of photographer Ha’a Keaulana, pro surfer Alessa Holloway (formerly Quizon), up-and-comer Luana Silva and, of course, the legendary Tammy Moniz.