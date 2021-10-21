Jeffreys Bay–the legendary righthand point that reels down the South African coastline–demands patience, aplomb and an expert sense of speed and flow from whoever surfs its iconic waves. A few things most teenagers are still working on. But Lucas Owston and Dimitri Poulous, two youngsters on team O’Neill, recently sojourned to the famed spot and put on a performance exceeding their age. Hit play to watch a couple of young guns take a maiden trip to South Africa and feel free to mindsurf a wave or two.