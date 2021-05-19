This 14-Year-Old Has Indo's Best Tubes at His Fingertips

Growing up on two different wave-rich coastlines has its perks. Just ask fourteen-year-old Koldo Illumbe. As a half-Basque, half-Balinese tube-fiend, Illumbe has made good use of his two hollow backyard playgrounds at Mundaka and Uluwatu. As a result of his lucky proximity to rifling lefthanders, this young gun has already clocked in a lifetime of hours under the hood of world-class waves. Click in to watch “OJO”, Vans’ new edit featuring a rising talent.
