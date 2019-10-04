Over the past few years, Red Bull has produced a series called “21 Days”, wherein the viewer gets a behind-the-scenes look at how the ‘CT’s top competitors prep for an upcoming event–how they train, what they do on a day-to-day basis back home and how they deal with whatever obstacles they’re trying to overcome.

For their third episode–in a move we very much approve of–Red Bull took a different approach by spoofing their own series. In “21 Hours”, which you can and should watch above, surf commentator Chris Cote follows around San Clemente’s Ian Crane as he preps for the upcoming Reb Bull Airborne event in France (which, if you’re wondering, should run in the next few days) in the vein of a well-executed parody. The episode begins with Cote narrating the opening monologue on the foot Crane’s bed while Crane is still sleeping and only gets funnier from there. The comedic back-and-forth will likely make you laugh, and also serves as a reminder of how the Airborne events are a damn great addition to the current competitive landscape.