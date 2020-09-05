Full disclosure: If you’re looking for a pre-surf amp up, this ain’t it. Quite the opposite, actually. “Flux”, from British filmmaker Lewis Arnold, is a 5-minute short that’s been doing the surf film festival circuit. A creative — yet subtle — juxtaposition between hope and despair, this film is a bit jarring on the senses. So what is it, exactly? “Flux contrasts the pure stoke and optimism of some of the best UK groms with the often less than idyllic reality of surfing in Europe,” says Arnold. “Despite some kinda bleak imagery the film hints at what can be achieved, by featuring JJF when he was sixteen freesurfing in Scotland.” Click play with an open mind; “Flux” is a film that’ll make you think.