This Surfboard Will Make You Happy

Channel Islands recently released a new performance shortboard model called the “Two Happy”, which you can see on display in the new edit above, tested by CI’s fleet of talented team riders. Here’s more about the board from the brand:

Two Happy, a performance shortboard model created by Britt Merrick, is the result of working with Dane Reynolds, Parker Coffin, Mikey February and more. Two Happy takes all the speed, flow and maneuverability of the original Happy but makes it more accessible and user friendly for a broader range of surfers and conditions.

With added entry rocker and increased double concave, the Two Happy is looser, rolls rail to rail more easily, and carves better in the pocket.

Our team describes the board as exceptionally fast, responsive, and under the feet. The fuller rails and wider, thicker tail block provide ease of paddle, ride, and acceleration.

Stock Dimensions:

5’8” x 181/4” x 2 3/16” – 24.1L

5’9” x 18 3/8” x 2 1/4” – 25.3L

5’10” x 18 5/8” 2 5/16” – 26.7L

5’11 x 18 7/8″ x 2 3/8” – 28.2L

6’0” x 19 1/8” x 2 7/16” – 29.7L

6’1” x 19 1/4” x 2 1/2” – 31.1L

6’2” x 19 1/2” x 2 9/16” – 32.7L

6’3” x 19 7/8” x 2 5/8” – 34.5L

6’4” x 20 1/8” x 2 3/4” – 37.1L

To enjoy all of our state-of-the-art shortboard performance design characteristics packed into one easy-to-ride and accessible board, look no further than the Two Happy.

Learn more here: cisurfboards.com/board/two-happy/

Surfers included in this video are Dane Reynolds, Eithan Osborne, Parker Coffin, Luke Swanson, Michael February, Bobby Martinez, Michael Dunphy, Yadin Nicol, Tanner Gudauskas, Sebastian Zietz