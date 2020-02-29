Silverbacks, on Panama’s Caribbean coast, is not for the faint of heart. Like a mix between Sunset Beach and Backdoor, it rears up out of deep water and folds over a shallow inside shelf. Many — including some of the best surfers in the world — have tried their hand out at Panama’s premiere slab on a 6- to 8-foot day and left humbled. As perfect as it appears from afar, it’s anything but.

Recently, Koa Smith and brother Travis (a very good bodyboarder!), bailed on rainy Hawaii and flew to Central America for a chance at a Silverback Gorilla. But, unlike most, Koa actually wrangled the wave he was looking for. “I went into this state of flow, and when that wave came I just went,” says Koa, about the absolutely loony chip-in bomb he nabs at 5:45. “I took off behind the pizza slice, took a late drop, barely made it under the lip, and then pumped up and saw the whole dark ocean folding over me. I came out on the other side of that wave and my mind was so blown that all my emotions just exploded out of my hands. It ended up being one of the best waves of my life.”

Click play to watch Koa and Travis vlog their way through one of the best swells at Silverbacks in recent memory.