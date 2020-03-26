Back in the day, before COVID-19, when people used to fly to distant places in airplanes, San Diego’s Jojo Roper was on a bit of a tear. Above is his 2019/2020 season highlight reel, comprised of footage of Roper stalking big game from Puerto Escondido to Jaws to Mavericks and beyond. It might be a while before we can all move around and chase swells freely again, but at Roper, for one, can rest easy knowing he milked the past 12 months for all they were worth.