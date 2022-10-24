If you can stomach freezing water temps and traveling in remote areas, there are plenty of places around the world that harbor world-class waves. Noah Wegrich, Ian Crane and Robbie McCormick are always down for a coldwater off-the-beaten-path adventure and recently found themselves in the very bottom of South America scoring absolutely dreamy lefthanders. So dreamy that after you watch the new above edit, you’ll be considering a surf trip far away from the equator.

Watch

oneil

This is a Coldwater Heaven for Goofyfooters

