In a post-COVID world, when lockdowns subside and beach re-openings proliferate, it’s likely many of us will no longer take the opportunity to ride waves — however warbly, choppy, or minuscule as they may be — for granted.

A recent clip featuring Californian Scotty Stopnik certainly makes an encouraging case for waves that, during normal times, would have otherwise flown under our radar. “Between Two Jetties” finds Stopnik having a ball on not not surfable waves in California. From short-period beachbreak slop to long, feathering ankle slappers and strange refracto jetty waves, Stopnik’s got the barely surfable dialed.

Click play to watch what ankle-high and firing looks like.