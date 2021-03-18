This is How John John Florence Does Board Testing

The non-Australian contingent of the Championship Tour is currently cooped up in quarantine right now, isolating themselves in hotel rooms before the start of the first stop in Newcastle–including John John Florence. Normally JJF heads to Australia early to do some small-wave board testing, but this year, he put his Pyzel shred sticks through their paces back home in Hawaii, under the scrupulous eye of his coach, Ross Williams. Click play to get a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into JJF’s Tour preparation and keep an eye out for the CT’s start at Newcastle in about two weeks’ time.