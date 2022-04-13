This is How Jordy Smith Prepped for Bells

If there’s a perfect righthand face to be sliced through like a butter knife near Jordy Smith–no matter where he might located in the world–there’s a solid chance he’ll be on it….well, slicing through it like a butter knife. In the most recent episode of O’Neill’s “Silver Linings”, shot pre-MEO Rip Curl Pro in Portugal, Smith finds a few waves to himself to prep for the event. Of course, the lanky South African found some ramps and tubes as well–as per usual. Hit play to watch episode 7 of “Silver Linings”.