This is How Team Snapt4 Won the 2022 Backdoor Shootout

The Da Hui Backdoor Shootout is one of the most exciting specialty events to watch. Always held in the best waves and the best conditions, the Backdoor Shootout often showcases some of the best rides of the season. Each wave is scored on a 12-point scale, with the top 3 waves counted towards a surfer’s total. This year, Team Snapt4–consisting of Mason Ho, Barron Mamiya, Benji Brand and Parker Coffin–took the win in prime conditions. Hit play on Mason’s newest drop to see how Team Snapt came out on top.