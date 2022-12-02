This is Just the Beginning of Hawaii Content

Twenty-two-year-old Finn McGill grew up on the North Shore of Oahu–which means he’s well aware that, no matter how many epic waves are featured in his new edit, it will be just one of many jaw-dropping visuals to emerge from Hawaii this winter. With all eyes peeled on that part of the Pacific this season, it’s just the way it goes. Nevertheless, the young gun has already strung together an entertaining amount of waves (and above-the-lip maneuvers) to keep you entertained for now. Enjoy.