The end of winter on Hawaii means that North Shore charger Koa Rothman won’t be getting spat out of any heaving Pipe bombs for a while. Luckily, when the Seven Mile Miracle goes dormant, Koa is resourceful when it comes to finding alternative ways to have fun. Koa hits the links and then heads two miles out to sea on a jetski, with good friend John Florence, for a foil session in some wind chop. Check out “This is Livin’: Episode 2” to see what life is like for a traveling pro surfer between the swells, trips and highlight reels.