Go behind the scenes with the North Shore charger between swells and strikes in his new vlog

North Shore charger Koa Rothman cues the trap music and parties on a sloop anchored off Hawaii’s South Shore to kick off the third episode of his new vlog, “This is Livin.'” There are no waves but Rothman manages to stay busy at the gym and with mountain biking before the itch for tubes sets in and he plans a surf trip.