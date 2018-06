Cloudbreak, Restaurants and the lap of Fijian luxury in the latest "This is Livin'"

In the latest episode of “This is Livin’,” Koa and crew extend their Fijian strike to score the fading end of the recent XXL swell. Cloudbreak fires at a much more manageable size for Koa Rothman, Koa Smith and Eli Olson–yet still massive for mere mortal surfers.

