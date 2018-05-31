In previous episodes of “This is Livin'” Koa Rothman has taken us golfing, to get smoothies and on many other flat-day activities. However, in the latest episode Koa reminds us that charging really big, barreling waves is his focus by taking viewers with him to bombing Cloudbreak. Koa explains how riding big waves is a whole different ball game than regular surfing and that even if a XXL strike mission results in only one wave ridden, then it’s still a success.

Also featured in this episode is his brother Makua’s gargantuan Cloudbreak barrel-to-foamball el rollo wipeout. Check out how Koa and his friends experienced the historic Fijian swell in the latest rendition of “This is Livin'”.