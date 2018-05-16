Koa Rothman Rounds Up the Crew for a Fijian Tube Hunt

No longer preoccupied by the alternative activities a flat North Shore provides, Koa Rothman rounds up his friends for a tube hunt in Fiji. After a journey riddled with delays, Nathan Florence, Ivan Florence, Billy Kemper, Koa Smith and Rothman arrive on Tavarua tired but ready to surf. The crew beats the swell and scores carve-able Cloudbreak before teasing big, blue barrels. Click play to watch the next “This is Livin.'”