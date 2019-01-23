Koa Rothman spent 2018 chasing the best barrels in the world, his new film's the proof

Koa Rothman had an incredibly busy 2018. He chased barrels in Namibia and scored Nias during one of the largest swells on record to ever steamroll through Lagundri Bay. He had stellar performances at Cloudbreak, Teahupo'o and at his home– the North Shore of Oahu. Chances are you're already familiar with Rothman and his band of merry tube-hunters' heavy water exploits this past year, they've been well documented in his vlog, "This is Livin'".

Filmmaker Jack Germain has distilled all the surf action from Rothman and friends’ swell-chasing adventures found in the vlog into “This is Livin’: The Movie”. Hit play to watch Rothman’s 2018 travelogue where he scored one monumental swell after the next.

Featuring Eli Olson, Billy Kemper, Nathan Florence, Koa Smith, Makua Rothman, Kiron Jabour and Betet Merta.

