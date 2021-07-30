This is the Epitome of Indonesian Perfection

Nic Von Rupp is back to chasing bottomless pits far and wide. In his latest vlog, the Portuguese tub hound lets us ride shotgun with him as he ventures to Kandui to score the Mentawai dreamscape alongside a few buddies. Click in to watch Kandui and its visitors perform at their finest.
