Nic Von Rupp is back to chasing bottomless pits far and wide. In his latest vlog, the Portuguese tub hound lets us ride shotgun with him as he ventures to Kandui to score the Mentawai dreamscape alongside a few buddies. Click in to watch Kandui and its visitors perform at their finest.

Watch

nic von rupp

This is the Epitome of Indonesian Perfection

More Surfer Videos
Gummy_Ad_71621_1000x1000

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS