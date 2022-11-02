The majority of this video features Nathan Florence paddling out in the turbulent waters of Scotland. Not one to shy away from a heavy-looking slab, Florence recently went to Scotland and found himself in the spin cycle of a big day at an unnamed reefbreak. After a less-than-pleasant-looking paddle out, Florence eventually bagged himself a few oversized gems and then made the treacherous journey back to shore. It’ll make you feel a lot more grateful for the accessibility of your local beachie.