Bronson Meydi is greatness in the making. With some of the best waves on earth in his backyard in Indonesia, the legendary Rizal Tandjung as his mentor and Eli Hanneman as his biggest rival and sparring partner, young Meydi is primed to go big.

At 15 years old, Meydi is just graduating gromhood. It’s an age where a lot of talented kids get lanky and a bit awkward, outgrowing their surfboards every couple of years. Not Meydi. This Lakey Peak grom is sprouting in size but improving by the day, as evidenced by his new 5-minute edit. From laying down full rail wraps and full rotation air revs (often on the same wave), to packing impressive pits and stomping huge alley-oops, Meydi shows range well beyond his years. Probably best to watch this one twice.