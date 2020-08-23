In surfing, big bros tend to cast long shadows. Jon Jon, A.I., Owen Wright, the eldest siblings tend to set the standard for the surname.

But if the heft of older brother Griffin’s success was threatening to weigh down Crosby Colapinto, the 19-year old certainly seems capable of handling a few more plates. A new clip finds “The Crozz” in hulking Mexican tubes, pumping through heavy hollow fare without breaking a sweat.

Click play to watch the younger Cola come out of big bro’s shadow and pull into some south-of-the-border caverns.