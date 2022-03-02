In a Socal-native’s biased opinion, California is one of the best places to live as a surfer. With access to nearly all directions of swell patterns and fairly mild weather, CA-shredders have access to the good life. But in all its wave-filled glory, the Golden State (in certain subsections) can sometimes lack that super hollowed-out goodness many tubehounds are addicted to. Thankfully, California’s neighbor to the south is the land of sand-bottomed tubes aplenty and is an easy escape for many barrel fiends–like Laguna Beach-based Nate Zoller, pictured in his new edit “Dear Mexico”, playing above. Hit play to watch Zoller enjoy the punchy coastline of Baja and mainland Mex.