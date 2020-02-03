Last October, Jeremy Flores became the first French surfer to win the Quiksilver Pro France at Hossegor’s La Gravière. Before the 2019 event, Flores had consistently lost out early at the Quik Pro, a fact that gnawed at him year after year. Despite having won ‘CT events at Pipe and Tahiti, the elusive Quik Pro trophy was the one Flores wanted most. “I’ve been surfing there [La Gravière] since I was super young, but I used to feel like I had a love/hate relationship with the wave,” Flores says. “I would have so much fun free surfing there, but I would always seem to struggle in contests.”

So it was a massive relief, after a decade on tour, when Flores finally broke his longstanding Quik Pro slump and won the comp that meant more to him than any other on tour. Judging from the near-impossible barrels Flores scored during an epic run of swell last month, it appears his relationship with Gravière has been nothing but love ever since.