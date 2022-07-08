This Just In: It's Still Possible to Surf Perfect Waves Alone

Is there a surfer on this earth who has scored more perfect lefthanders (with nary a person in the lineup) than Kepa Acero? We think not. The only other Spaniard to possibly come close is Natxo Gonzalez–who happened to recently spend a month in a tent alongside Acero hunting down perfect, mile-long empty waves along the coast of Africa. Click play above to watch their African adventure and see what tube-dreams are made of.