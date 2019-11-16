The North Atlantic is an unruly beast, with the wind and waves in a constant state of unpredictable flux. Which makes even the best laid plans to the region somewhat of a crapshoot. So, when Dane Anderson joined Wilem Banks on strike trip across the pond, he knew they were rolling the dice, despite a solid forecast.

Fortunately for these two, the forecasted swell showed up as advertised, and for 10 days, the conditions worked in their favor more often than not. “The waves in this zone are no joke,” Anderson told us, after the trip. “Some are so serious you begin to second guess the weight of your board. And the wind can go from a slight offshore breeze to absolutely nuclear in a matter of minutes over there.”

Still, the two scored everything from a playful chip-in slab, to a heavy-water Sunset-esque point, to a backless beast they reckon the camera doesn’t do justice. “On the last day, we surfed a slab with no entry — It was ridiculous.” Anderson continues. “Wilem is psycho. You had to take off under the lip, and the howling offshore winds made it exponentially more difficult. The only thought going through my head before the session was ‘get us a fucking ski and it’s game over.’ Without one, I didn’t catch a single wave. Wilem managed to pack one and it was so much gnarlier than it looks on film.”

Click play to watch the full clip, and then check back Tuesday for a gallery from their trip.