This Righthander Ate Two of Ryan Callinan's Boards

Slabby waves that dot the coast of Australia are hungry ones–they’ll eat your foam and fiberglass if you’re not careful. Ryan Callinan was reminded of their insatiable hunger recently, during a strike mission with Team Billabong to a funky right-breaking mutant, when he broke not one, but two of his prized sticks during the course of a single session. But it wasn’t all carnage. The crew timed the swell perfectly and lucked into a few waves to remember (be sure to check out Enever’s gem at the 4:40 mark).