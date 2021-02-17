This Sandbar Looks Anything But Playful

If there’s anywhere a sometimes-playful sandbar could turn into a roaring, mutant beachie seemingly overnight, it’s on the North Shore of Oahu. To get a peek at such a transformation, hit play on John Florence’s newest edit above, featuring the 2x World Champ and his many friends (Nathan Florence, The GOAT, Jack Robbo, Eli Olson, Koa Rothman and more). The first few waves may appear tame for the average surfer, but a quick fast-forward to the 1:35 mark (where none other than Kelly Slater is going over the falls) and you’ll see this North Shore sand-bottomed monstrosity bare its teeth.