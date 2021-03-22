If you weren’t itching for an international surf trip throughout the entirety of last year, you will be after watching Kanoa Igarashi’s newest edit “Euro Step”, playing above. Just before heading to Australia to quarantine in preparation for the first World Tour event, Igarashi spent some time in Portugal honing his craft and tucking under the hood of many a European tube. The hollow fare along the Portuguese coast seems to produce some damn good barrel riders–and it seems to be doing just the same for Igarashi as well. Click play to transport yourself across the Atlantic pond.