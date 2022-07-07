This Surf Film Costs $10 AUD to Watch–But it's Well Worth It

Most watchable, surf-related content is free these days, but sometimes you gotta pay to play (and to support your favorite filmmakers, photogs, etc). One film well worth your cash is the just-released “The Fun Boys Second Summer of Love”, featuring Dave Rasta, Creed McTaggart and Wade Goodall. Run time is about 17 minutes, the waves therein are pumping and the surfing is more than a Hamilton (or whoever is on the 10 AUD). Get a quick taste above and head here to download the film in its entirety.