“In Tahiti I ripped my chin off,” Makua Rothman recalls, in the opening segment of this cringe-inducing wipeout reel from Tim Bonython at Teahupo’o. “I hit the bottom and tore my whole face off. I had to put it back on, and if I would have got knocked out I probably wouldn’t be sitting here giving you this interview.” Rothman’s words set the tone for this reel of soul-crushing wipeouts from over the years at Chopes. It’s an edit that will leave you wondering time and again how in the hell human beings can survive such brutal beatings. From Nicola Porcello’s wipeout of the century at the 4:00 mark (a jump from Niagra Falls looks more survivable) to wild rides from Koa Rothman, Keala Kennelly, Koa Rothman, and plenty more, this 15-minute edit will both entertain and terrify you. Hit play, it’s impossible to look away.