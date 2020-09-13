This Underground Aussie Charger has a Healthy Barrel Addiction

You’d think in our world of nonstop internet and Instagram it’d be impossible for a 20-year-old from Australia to go unnoticed. But no. Luke Condon, from Lennox Head, is an under-the-radar ripper who’s been working with filmer/editor Mikey Mallalieu on this very good three and half minute edit for the last year. “Whizz” is the complete package: from beachbreak tubes and stylish hacks in OZ, to dry slabs in Bali and elevator drops at Cloudbreak, Condon’s surfing is impressive in all conditions. Which makes sense. Condon grew up surfing a perfect righthand point, and his fundamentals are rock solid. So, while we hadn’t heard of Condon before today, this is a wonderful way to introduce his surfing to the world. We look forward to seeing more from him in the future.