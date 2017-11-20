Filmmaker Hunter Martinez and Photographer Luke Forgay took a group of young rippers — Noah Collins, Dylan Hord, Brogie Panesi, Luke Gordon, Shane Borland, Will Reid, Tyler Gunter, and John Mel — to Indonesia for a classic coming-of-age boat trip. The bildungsroman would show the psychological growth of our eight protagonists, if this was a book. Maybe that’s happening here, too, but we also get sharp reef, sturdy hacks, and teenaged peer pressure at sea. Still a coming-of-age story. Just with no pages.