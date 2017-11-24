While nursing turkey hangovers and searching out Black Friday discounts, take a moment to revisit Pipeline from four years ago. Every wave in this three-and-a-half minute highlight reel is worth a watch, but John Florence’s at 1:35, which landed him on multiple magazine covers, is about as good as a wave gets at Pipe. In fact, when asked what the ideal Pipe wave looks like in an interview for Surfing Magazine that same year, he admitted as much, saying it was one of the best waves he’s ever caught out there, and that he only wishes he took off a little bit deeper. Let’s just hope Pipe looks like this during the Pipe Masters next month, so that John can get another crack at it during his bid for a second consecutive World Title.