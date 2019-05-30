It’s back to The Momentum Files we go for this week’s throwback clip, to Bruce Irons’ famous part from “Momentum: Under The Influence”.

The entirety of this section is worth revisiting, as Bruce puts on a clinic throughout Indonesia (namely the Kandui left, back before anyone considered it to be a makeable wave). But the main reason we chose to share it today is for the dozen or so clips of Bruce going ham at The Box in West Oz, where the WSL will (hopefully) run some heats at this year’s Margaret River Pro when competition resumes tomorrow.

Because the reality is that Main Break Margaret River is almost always a mushy and boring burger, and not even close to a ‘CT-level wave. But The Box–sitting just outside of Main Break on the other side of the channel–is one of the most challenging and entertaining slabs in the world, and a welcome treat to the Tour. And, lucky for this year’s event, it looks likely that The Box will have just the right combination of wind and swell to fire during at least one day of the waiting period.

So, will we be lucky enough to see Griffin Colapinto recreate Bruce’s pit-to-punt combos from the section above? Will Stephanie Gilmore get the chance to back-up her perfect 10 from Keramas at a slightly more terrifying slab?

Fingers crossed.