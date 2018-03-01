Throwback Clip: Fanning The Fire

In honor of Mick Fanning’s impending retirement from the Championship Tour (his last event will be the Rip Curl Pro at Bells Beach, where he won his maiden CT event in 2001), we figured it was a good time to look back at his OG biopic, Fanning the Fire, released 17 years ago, just as he was about to compete on his first full year on the CT.

This film screams 2002. Long boardies. Thin sunnies. Aggressive rock music. But it’s also full of classic soundbites from Fanning and his peers, as well as an early, less polished version of his often imitated, but never duplicated, forehand wrap. The turn that was hugely responsible for his three world titles.

Congrats to Fanning on a wildly successful competitive career, and we look forward to more video projects like this one now that he’s not chasing points on a full time schedule.