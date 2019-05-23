On the eve of the Kelly Slater versus Filipe Toledo quarterfinals at the Corona Bali Pro, we thought it was fitting to re-watch the way Slater surfed when he was Toledo’s age

When Taylor Steele was filming the 1999 cult classic "Loose Change", Kelly Slater was 25 years of age, one year older than Filipe Toledo is now. He was also a 6-time World Champion and the undisputed best surfer in the world.

These days it's a lot harder to unanimously agree on the best surfer of this generation. Are you in camp John Florence? Gabriel Medina? Or maybe your pick is Toledo, who is yet to win a world title, but almost certainly will soon. Either way, you're not wrong. The point is, we may never see another surfer dominate the sport like Slater did, and it's really quite unbelievable he's still competing (and putting up relevant performances) against surfers who weren't even born when Slater was filming for the section above.

This evening (or tomorrow), Slater will match up against Toledo in the quarterfinals at the Corona Bali Pro at Keramas. And while Toledo is arguably the most electrifying surfer on Tour today, don't be surprised if 47-year-old Slater finds a way to beat him. He's obviously still got some magic left in the tank.