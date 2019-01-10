One Track Mind was, and still is, one of the most unique approaches to a surf film. Get a bunch of pro surfers from different eras together and have them talk about the crazed obsession it takes to be one of the best competitive surfers on earth. But the coolest bits were when they shared their mundane thoughts about things like tail pads, how they wax their boards, stuff that pisses them off in the water—becoming, at least for a few minutes, no different from you or me.

Then, bang, this end sequence. With the backing of a haunting Sigur Ros song, Andy Irons, Kelly Slater, Tom Curren, Sunny Garcia, Occy, and more go nuts on dream righthanders. It’s some of the best surfing Irons ever did. A gorgeous end to one of the best, most overlooked surf films ever made.