Throwback Clip: Vintage Andy Irons At Jeffrey’s Bay

While it’s been a year since his last upload, Dane Reynolds’ marinelayerproductions.com is a treasure chest of surfing gold. Reynolds’ channel was always consistently filled with some of the best content in the surfing world, both of himself, and others–like this upload of Andy Irons from in and around the J-Bay comp back in 2005. With no soundtrack and no editing, this is Andy as you would have seen him if you were posted up on the beach in South Africa 13 years ago. Raw. The best way. The way we’ll always remember him.