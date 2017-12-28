Throwback: Dane Reynolds In “Lost Interest”

Dane Reynolds’ OG blog, marinelayerproductions.com, was a treasure trove of surfing gold. And while the Marine Layer website is now defunct--with Dane redirecting his energy and content to his brand, Former, nowadays--all of that old content still exists on the Marine Layer Vimeo account. From high action rip clips, to archived footage of Andy and Taj, to near full-length films, Dane’s Vimeo account has hours of content worth revisiting. So, for the next few months, we’ll pepper in some of our favorite archived Marine Layer content here in our Throwback Clip of the Week, starting with this: Dane’s mini-film, “Lost Interest” from 2011.