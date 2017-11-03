Every year, on November 2nd, the surf world stops to remember Andy Irons, and touching tributes come pouring through social media. Yesterday, Kelly Slater posted an image on Instagram of himself in the tube at Cloudbreak, with Andy playfully waving at him from the shoulder.

This was the first time I ever saw Andy stoked that I was in the barrel! Andy…wish this was us today! Thinking bout you. #7YearsToday A post shared by Kelly Slater (@kellyslater) on Nov 2, 2017 at 6:03pm PDT

It made us remember how much we miss Andy, but also how much we miss the rivalry between him and Kelly. This week, we’re revisiting A Fly In The Champagne. Released a year before Andy’s death and a few years after the peak of Andy and Kelly’s heated world title battles, AFITC is a playful retrospective featuring the best rivalry surfing has seen, or likely ever will see.