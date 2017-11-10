As we approach mid-November, and with the 2017/2018 winter season in Hawaii in full swing (the epic Jaws comp in the rearview and a few warmup days at Pipe and Backdoor already), we figure this weeks’s throwback clip is a good time to revisit one of our favorite Hawaii performers ever: Shawn Briley.

While Briley is notorious for his crazy waves at Pipe in the late 80s/early 90s, his medium-wave surfing is not to be overlooked, as you can see here, in his section from Josh Pomer’s The Kill, released back in 1993. In some ways, his surfing at Rocky Lefts in this section is a mix of Kalani Robb and Occy, and those hacks from 25 years ago are still totally relevant today.

(And while this section ends on a high note with a pair of bombs at Pipe, to see three of the best waves Briley has ever ridden — the second may still be one of the deepest all-time out there — check out his section from …Lost Across America, Volume 1, below)