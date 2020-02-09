You might recognize Tomas Hermes from the year spent on the Championship Tour, where he made the semis during his first appearance as a full-time ‘CT competitor at pumping Snapper/Kirra. While Hermes fell off tour at the end of 2018, his year-long performance served as a nice introduction to a stylish surfer we may have never noticed had he spent 10 years lost in the Qualifying Series shuffle.

While he’s back on the ‘QS at the moment, Hermes peels off between events to explore the world with his wife, Ana Romanio, who happens to be an excellent filmer and is willing to post up all day in the scorching sun to nail clips of her husband. Together the duo make a talented filmmaking team, with Ana behind the camera and Tomas with an eye for what makes a well-produced edit. Their most recent piece of teamwork, “SOMA”, is now available for your viewing pleasure. Click play to watch Hermes draw tour-worthy lines around Portugal, Bali and beyond.