Torren Martyn Makes This Frigid Coastline Look Alluring and Inviting

All the rubber in the world wouldn’t make the North Atlantic surf zone above look inviting, but somehow, Torren Martyn makes it look breathtaking and inviting. Back at another wave hunt in a remote, far-flung, wave-rich surf zone, Martyn and pal/filmmaker Ishka Folkwell explore perfect waves in the depths of a cold-ass-looking winter. As always, they find what they’re looking for (and some) and inspire us all to be more conscious explorers in the process. Hit play and enjoy another mesmerizing adventure from the Byron-based duo.