“On The Light Side” has a hypnotic quality about it. With a strictly instrumental soundtrack, and filmed entirely in epic surf at three of Indonesia’s best waves (Greenbush, Desert Point, and Nias), this 17-minute film will draw you in with beautiful cinematography, and keep your attention with Martyn’s unique approach to pumping tubes.

From the unique lines Martyn takes on his 6’10” Simon Jones channel bottom twin fin, to his body positioning inside the barrel, everything about Martyn’s surfing is unique and refreshing. Check out the tube at 1:50 to see what we’re talking about. From pigdog to sitting back on both heels inside the barrel, and coming out with the spit, Martyn toys with tubes on his twinnie in a way very few surfers in the world can. And the ender at Greenbush with Martyn and a couple of his talented unsponsored friends is what a boat trip in Indonesia is all about.

Click play, this one is well worth it.

Produced by: @needessentials