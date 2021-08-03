Here's What It's Like to Road Trip Through Northwest Africa

Towards the tail end of 2019, Torren Martyn and his best mate Ishka Folkwell flew from Australia to England and purchased a beat-up 2008 Ford Transit. For a few thousand dollars, the duo cleaned it up, installed a couple of wooden bunk beds, a sofa and a kitchen area and retrofitted the vehicle into a makeshift home-on-wheels.

Their goal was to drive their new surf-mobile from England to Ireland to Scotland, cross over from Europe to Africa into Morocco and slowly make their way down the Atlantic coastline hunting down perfect slabs and never-ending points. If this sounds like the ultimate road trip, it’s because it was.

Folkwell captured the entire journey–from England to Africa–in their new 4-part series, “Lost Track: Atlantic”. In the first episode, the duo explored the frigid, wave-strewn coasts of Ireland and Scotland, waking up to icicles stuck to the roof of their van before paddling out in freezing waters. In the second episode, Folkwell and Martyn book it through Europe and across the Mediterranean Sea to arrive in Morocco in time for a pumping swell. And as you’ll see above in their third and most recent episode, the two score the type of dreamy, reeling righthand points Northern Africa’s known for–for weeks on end.

If you'd like to read more about the trip, click here and for episode 3 of their new "Lost Track" series, hit play above.